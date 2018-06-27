Gutkha baron JM Joshi to face trial under MCOCA

In April, the court had rejected the discharge plea filed by Joshi. In April, the court had rejected the discharge plea filed by Joshi.

A SPECIAL court on Tuesday framed charges against gutkha baron, JM Joshi and another accused under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), along with other sections including extortion, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

Joshi’s co-accused, Rasiklal Dhariwal, founder of Manikchand Group, in October last year. The case against him was abated. The absconding accused in the case include gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his brother Anees Ibrahim and others. Both Joshi and the other accused, Zamiuddin Ansari, pleaded not guilty before the special Judge SM Bhosale on Tuesday.

The trial against them will commence. In April, the court had rejected the discharge plea filed by Joshi. The CBI, through special public prosecutor, Pradip Gharat, claimed that a dispute over money arose between Dhariwal and Joshi, his former business partner, who branched out to start Goa gutka.

The CBI alleges that the dispute was taken to Dawood for a settlement. In lieu of the settlement, Dawood had allegedly sought their assistance in setting up a gutka manufacturing unit in Pakistan in 2002. The CBI claims that the manufacturing company was to be called “Fire Gutkha Company”. As per the charges against Joshi, the accused required gutkha pouch manufacturing machines to be set up in Pakistan. Joshi had allegedly taken the responsibility of aiding and assisting the installation of the machinery to bring the plant into operation.

Allegedly, five machines, valued at Rs 2.64 lakh, were sent to Pakistan via Dubai.

