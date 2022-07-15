scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Gutka transporter arrested for kidnap, assault on police informer

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 15, 2022 4:18:01 am
Crime Branch officials on Wednesday traced and arrested a major supplier of gutka in Maharashtra, who was on the run after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a police informer.

The informer had tipped off Mumbai Police several times about the supplier’s illegal operations, which led to the seizure of gutka and subsequent FIRs.

The arrested accused, Rajesh Shettiar (41), is a native of Tamil Nadu and has been living in different places like Sion, Tardeo and Bhiwandi.

“The accused has several criminal cases against him and used to supply gutka in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai after receiving it from the Maharashtra border,” said GS Nair, a senior inspector of Crime Branch Unit 5.

