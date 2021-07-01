Gulshan Kumar murder case: Bombay HC upholds conviction of Dawood aide Abdul Rauf

The Bombay High Court Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Abdul Rauf challenging his conviction and life term handed to him for the murder of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, in August 1997.

“Appellant Abdul Rauf Dawood Merchant has criminal antecedents. He is not entitled to remission as he absconded right after his arrest. He was released on furlough in 2009. Hence in the interest of justice at large, he does not deserve any leniency,” a division bench of Justice S S Jadhav and Justice N R Borkar added.

Abdul Rashid will now suffer imprisonment for life. “Conviction and sentence passed against the appellant under section 302, 307 of IPC by the judgment of sessions court judge dated April 29, 2002, is upheld. Appellant is also convicted under section 120-B of IPC. The appellant however is acquitted of charges under sections 392 and 397 of IPC,” the court said.

The court further dismissed an appeal by the state government against the acquittal of accused Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries.

A total of four appeals are listed in the court today. Three appeals are against the conviction of accused Rauf Merchant, Rakesh Chanchaya Pinnam and Rakesh Khaokar, while another has been filed by the Maharashtra government against the acquittal of Ramesh Taurani.

Gulshan Kumar, the owner of T-Series, was shot dead while coming out of a temple in Mumbai on August 12, 1997.