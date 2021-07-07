Gulshan Kumar murder case convict surrenders before Mumbai court

Gulshan Kumar was shot dead while he was coming out of a temple in Mumbai on August 12, 1997. (File)

Abdul Rashid Dawood Merchant (53), who was awarded life imprisonment in Gulshan Kumar murder case by the Bombay High Court on July 1, surrendered before the sessions court here on Wednesday.

The HC, while partly allowing the state’s appeal challenging the acquittal of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Mumbra, had convicted him of murder and criminal conspiracy last week.

Sentencing him to life imprisonment, the Court had asked Abdul Rashid to surrender before the sessions court or DN Nagar police station.

The HC had also upheld the conviction of Abdul Rashid’s brother Abdul Rauf Merchant in the murder of Kumar, the founder of music company T-Series. However, the Court had acquitted Abdul Rashid of robbery charges and said that his sentence should factor in the period spent in the pendency of the trial.

Abdul Rauf, an aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002 for Kumar’s murder in 1997.

Kumar was shot dead while he was coming out of a temple in Mumbai on August 12, 1997. According to the prosecution, his industry rivals had paid money to Dubai-based gangster Abu Salem to kill him. The trial court, however, only convicted Rauf while acquitting the rest.