Gulab remnants may intensify into cyclonic storm, rain alert for Maharashtra, Gujarat

THE REMNANTS of Cyclone Gulab are likely to enter the Arabian Sea on September 30 and intensify into a cyclonic storm and then move towards Pakistan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the remnants of the Cyclone Gulab lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over the south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat.

IMD in its afternoon bulletin stated that the well-marked low-pressure area can intensify into a cyclonic storm, “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression by tomorrow (September 30, 2021) morning. Then it is very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan – Makran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast.”

Under the influence of the development of a strong weather system, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch region and heavy falls are likely at isolated places over the Gujarat region and the north Konkan region of Maharashtra.

There will be a reduction in the rainfall activity in Mumbai and neighbouring districts from Thursday morning.

According to the district forecast and warning issued by the IMD, moderate rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and the south region and the rain-battered Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Madhya Maharashtra region.

According to the 24-hours forecast, light to moderate rain may take place in the city and its suburbs with the possibility of heavy showers at isolated places. In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am, IMDs Santacruz observatory recorded 100.5 mm rain.

Through the day, overcast skies, few intense spells and gusty winds were witnessed in some parts of the city and its suburbs. In the nine hours ending at 5:30 pm, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 15.8 mm rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded 5.5 mm rain during the same period.

Because of likely tropical cyclone formation over Northeast Arabian Sea, fishermen have been advised not to venture into north & adjoining central the Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from 30 September till October 2. Fishermen who are out at sea over the above region are advised to return to safer places/back to the coast by evening, said IMD.