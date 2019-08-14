Gujarat trader dies in Mumbai hit-and-run

A GUJARAT resident who had come to Mumbai to sell goats at the Deonar market here for Eid-al-Adha died in a hit-and-run accident. The incident is suspected to have taken place on Saturday night, but his body was found only on Sunday morning at a parking lot located near the Deonar abattoir. An FIR was registered on Sunday.

Shabanmiya Shaikh, the cleaner of a truck, who had transported goats to the abattoir, along with the truck driver, was found by locals lying injured at the parking spot located near M ward office of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Later on, the driver of the truck who had accompanied Shaikh to Mumbai identified his body, police said. The truck had been parked at the civic body’s parking lot, where the body was found.

The local Deonar police was informed about the incident following which they began an investigation. Based on the post-mortem report and preliminary investigation, the police found that Shaikh had been run over by a four-wheeler.

In his statement to the police, the driver of the truck said that on Saturday night Shaikh had told him he was going to relieve himself. The driver fell asleep after that. Police said there were hardly any lights in the parking lot and that the driver of the unidentified vehicle may have not noticed Shaikh and inadvertently knocked him down. “The driver (suspect) however did not even stop to help Shaikh to the hospital,” a police officer said.

Police said the parking lot becomes full during Eid as trucks from across the country ferrying goats to the Deonar abattoir park there. The police are now checking CCTV footage to identify the truck driver. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 134 A and B (escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim) of the Motor Vehicles Act (1988).