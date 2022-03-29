24-year-old man from Gujarat killed in car crash in Palghar, two injured

A 24-year-old man from Gujarat was killed and his two college friends escaped with minor injuries after the car he was driving veered off and crashed into a divider on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the wee hours of Monday, said the police. The incident took place around 1.10 am at the Waghoba Khind area in Mauje-Thekale village in Palghar, added the police.

The deceased, identified as Jigar Jain, was a resident of Valsad and an architect-engineer, said the police who added that he lost control of the car due to over-speeding.

According to the police, Jigar left home on March 26 after informing his father Mahendra Jain (55) that he was heading to Mumbai with his two college friends Uttam Soni and Bhavesh for some work. Jigar took his father’s Maruti Alto car for the journey and on March 28 (Monday), around 12.10 am, he called his father and informed him that they were on their way back home and were having dinner at a hotel, said the police.

Around 3 am, Mahendra got a phone call from Soni’s brother informing him that the three friends had met with an accident, said the police. Mahendra, who is a garment trader, his wife, brother-in-law and sister in law then rushed to a hospital in Manor where the three were admitted, added the police.

On reaching the hospital, the police informed Mahendra that his son passed away around 2.45 am. The father was informed by police that his son was over-speeding due to which he lost control of the car and crashed it into the right side of a divider.

While his friends escaped with minor injuries, Jigar suffered grievous injuries leading to his death, said the police. The deceased has been booked posthumously for alleged rash and negligent driving that caused his death and injured his friends.