Firing off Gujarat coast: Fisherman’s remains reach Palghar village, last rites conducted

The remains of Shridhar Chamre, who was killed in alleged firing by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency off the coast of Gujarat on Saturday, were brought to his home at Vadrai village in Palghar district and his funeral rites were conducted.

The remains of Chamre, 32, were brought in an ambulance by his father-in-law Namdeo Mehar, who was with him on the boat when the firing took place.

Mehar said that Chamre received fatal bullet injuries while he was trying to repair a diesel leak on the boat.

According to Mehar, he along with Chamre and others had left for fishing in the trawler ‘Jalpari’ on October 26 from Okha port and were sailing for 10 days. He said they were in Indian waters and could talk to their family members over the phone till 2 pm on Saturday. Around 4 pm that day, they saw a speed boat approaching them from afar. Suddenly they started firing, he said.

The captain of the boat turned to return to Okha border. Meanwhile the speed boat was joined by another one, and they started chasing them, Mehar said.

“Firing was on and a bullet damaged the nozzle of the diesel tank. Chamre and I were hiding inside the boat compartment where the fish is stored. Since the diesel was leaking and the boat’s speed was reduced, Chamre and I went out to fix the nozzle, but the firing increased. Chamre sustained a bullet injury,” Mehar said.

He added that they managed to sail and came back to Okha around 2.30 am.

Rajendra Gavit, MP from Palghar, visited the family and gave Rs 50,000 relief to them.