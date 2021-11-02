Gujarat-based businessman found murdered in Mumbai

A 40-year-old businessman from Gujarat was found dead inside his rented apartment in Dahisar on Sunday, a month after moving to Mumbai for better business opportunities.

The businessman, identified as Manish Patel, deals in medicinal products and moved to Mumbai after incurring huge losses in Gujarat, police said. Patel was found inside his one-room kitchen apartment with his throat slit, they added.

Police officials said that they received a call from the manager of the residential building on Sunday evening, informing them that Patel has not been answering his phone or doorbell.

“Patel had met few people for business purposes in Mumbai and as he was not responding to them, those people reached out to the manager of the building who then called and informed us,” said a police officer.

The Dahisar police then went to the spot and broke open the flat where they found him lying on the floor. The police rushed him to Bhagwati Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. An autopsy revealed that he was murdered.

“Initially we had registered a case of accidental death report, however after we got the post mortem reports, we converted the case to murder on Monday,” said an officer.

Police officials have started combing CCTV footage from cameras near his home for leads. Patel’s family and friends in Ahmedabad were also informed about this death.