Gujarat-based share broker held for duping 31 people of Rs 4.79 crore

THE Mumbai Police has arrested a Gujarat-based share broker for allegedly duping 31 people from the city to the tune of Rs 4.79 crore. The police said the 36-year-old promised them hefty returns for their investment, which he then allegedly splurged on gambling and his own lavish wedding.

The police have identified the accused as Vipul Makhwana, a resident of Petlad town in Gujarat. According to police officers, Makhwana became a share broker after completing his graduation in commerce.

The Goregaon police registered a case of cheating against the share broker after 31 people approached the police station in October. “The victims came in touch with the accused three years ago. Makhwana took money from them in 2015, for which they were even paid heavy returns by the accused,” said an officer.

However, when the accused started urging people to invest more amount for better returns, the victims fell for his claims and gave him money, early in 2018.

“In September, when Makhwana was nowhere to be found for days and his cell phone was switched off, the complainants waited for a few days following which they handed a complaint application at the police station,” said an officer.

The Goregaon police registered a case under relevant sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

In the last week of November, the investigators were tipped off about his location at Petlad in Gujarat, following which he was nabbed from his residence on November 30.

“The accused was arrested and brought to the city the next day,” added an officer.

However, investigators have failed to recover victims’ money from Makhwana as he has reportedly told the police that he spent the entire sum on his marriage. “He further claims that he got addicted to gambling last year, so he lost all the money at a casino in Goa,” said another officer.

The police are also checking if he has a prior criminal record.

The accused was initially remanded in police custody, following which he was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.