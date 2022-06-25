Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai

The Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) on Saturday detained activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai. The team arrived at Setalvad’s Mumbai home in the afternoon and took her to Santacruz police station.

Alleging that the Gujarat ATS assaulted her, Setalvad’s lawyer Vijay Hiremath said: “We were not informed. They barged into (her house), they assaulted her and they’ve taken her.” He added that the police were applying charges under sections 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC.

The action comes hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an interview with news agency ANI, accused Setalvad of giving baseless information about the 2002 Gujarat riots to the police.

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed allegations of “larger conspiracy” levelled by Zakia Jafri in a plea challenging the SIT’s clean chit to Narendra Modi, who was then the state’s chief minister, and others in cases related to the riots. Zakia is the wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the riots.

Shah, on Saturday, said Setalvad had an NGO which had submitted applications to police stations against BJP workers and they were sought as truth. “Teesta Setalvad’s NGO was doing this,” he said.