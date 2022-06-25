scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai

The action comes hours after Amit Shah, in an interview with news agency ANI, accused Teesta Setalvad of giving baseless information about the 2002 Gujarat riots to the police.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 25, 2022 6:00:41 pm
Activist Teesta Setalvad detained in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

The Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) on Saturday detained activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai. The team arrived at Setalvad’s Mumbai home in the afternoon and took her to Santacruz police station.

Alleging that the Gujarat ATS assaulted her, Setalvad’s lawyer Vijay Hiremath said: “We were not informed. They barged into (her house), they assaulted her and they’ve taken her.” He added that the police were applying charges under sections 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC.

The action comes hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an interview with news agency ANI, accused Setalvad of giving baseless information about the 2002 Gujarat riots to the police.

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed allegations of “larger conspiracy” levelled by Zakia Jafri in a plea challenging the SIT’s clean chit to Narendra Modi, who was then the state’s chief minister, and others in cases related to the riots. Zakia is the wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the riots.

Best of Express Premium
In 1978, it was Sharad Pawar who had led a rebel group and toppled Mahara...Premium
In 1978, it was Sharad Pawar who had led a rebel group and toppled Mahara...
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti AayogPremium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti Aayog
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brainPremium
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brain
More Premium Stories >>

Shah, on Saturday, said Setalvad had an NGO which had submitted applications to police stations against BJP workers and they were sought as truth. “Teesta Setalvad’s NGO was doing this,” he said.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement