Malad youth solves nine Rubik’s cubes underwater, creates Guinness record

Five months after he solved nine Rubik’s cube puzzles in a swimming pool, Malad-resident Chinmay Prabhu, 20, has made it to the Guinness World Records for solving maximum number of pyraminx — pyramid-shaped Rubik’s cubes — under water.

A student of BSc (IT) at KES College in Kandivali, Prabhu solved nine such Rubik’s cubes sitting inside a pool of Goregaon Sports Club on December 9, last year. He completed the feat in just one minute and forty eight seconds.

Earlier, he had made it to the World Records India for the same feat.

A video chronicling Prabhu’s feat is now on the Guinness website among other social media platforms. The Guiness World Records website has documented the record as the “Most Pyraminx (Rubik’s cube) solved underwater” with a description, reading: “The most Pyraminx (Rubik’s cubes) solved underwater is nine, and was achieved by Chinmay Prabhu (India) in Mumbai, India, on 9 December 2018.”

As per the website, Prabhu has been solving Rubik’s cube puzzles since 2015.

“Because I like cubing and swimming, I thought of merging the both and coming up with something different. Through this, I created a new title. Guinness had set me a target of four pyraminxes, but I could solve nine,” Prabhu told The Indian Express.

A self-taught cuber, Prabhu got into cubing nearly five years ago. “I got fascinated with cubing after I saw a friend do it. I went online and searched for ways to solve a Rubik’s cube. I also found out about various types of cubes,” he said.

Prabhu now owns nearly 80 different types of cubes and has attended around 12 national cubing competitions so far, two of which were supported by World Cube Association in the country.

Talking about his choice of puzzle for the event, he said, “Pyraminx has been my favorite puzzle since the beginning and I have participated in various competition involving the same. I learned it on YouTube and applied the common logic to solve other puzzles,” he said.

In 2017, Prabhu made it to the Limca Book of Records for solving a mirror cube – which has same colour on all sides, but needs to be brought into a cube’s shape – blindfolded.

Prabhu has also been training other students to solve Rubik’s cube, his youngest student being a four year old.