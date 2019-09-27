Guilty of sexual harassment: Man gets 17 months in prison for flashing woman, school students

A 28-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced to 17 months in jail for making obscene gestures at a woman and in front of students in a school. The man was found guilty of sexual harassment as well as under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Last year, on August 6, a 27-year central Mumbai resident was leaving her home for work in the morning. At the gate of her building, she saw a man rushing towards her. He then flashed her and made obscene gestures. She chased him with an umbrella, but the man ran away towards a nearby school. The woman subsequently went to the police station to file a complaint. The man was already present at the police station as he had committed a similar act at a nearby school after the woman chased him.

According to the prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma, the man after being chased away, entered the school where students were performing exercises. The man made obscene gestures at the students. One of the teachers of the school said that after the act, the man had tried to run away but was caught by the staff. The principal then called the police and the man was taken to the police station and a complaint was filed. Among the witnesses who deposed were the 27-year-old woman, two teachers and two students, who had seen the man. The court relied on their statements as well as CCTV footage from the area near the school.