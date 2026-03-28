Guest wore shorts to South Mumbai’s posh CCI, then took them off. Now he’s banned for life

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In what may go down as one of the more unusual breaches of etiquette at South Mumbai’s storied Cricket Club of India, a guest has found himself permanently barred, not for a heated argument or an unpaid bill, but for taking the club’s relaxed atmosphere a little too literally.
The club, in a communication to members, said a non-member visiting as a guest, ran afoul of its famously strict dress code on the evening of March 21. Around 8.08 pm, The guest walked into the first-floor “22 Yards” bar in shorts, a sartorial choice firmly outside the club’s rulebook.
Staff, doing their part to uphold tradition, pointed out the violation. Howell, however, was reportedly not inclined to revisit his wardrobe choices.
What followed, according to the club, was an escalation few could have anticipated. In full view of members, guests and staff, Howell allegedly removed his shorts altogether inside the bar, a move that, while resolving the dress code issue in a rather literal sense, did little to endear him to the establishment.
Security and bar staff promptly intervened, escorting him out, and the matter was swiftly placed before the Executive Committee.
Terming the episode “gross misconduct and indecent behaviour,” the committee ordered Howell’s permanent debarment with immediate effect. Members have also been advised not to introduce him as a guest in future.
The order, issued on March 27 by Commodore Atul Kulkarni (Retd), serves as a reminder that at the CCI, the line between “casual” and “too casual” is not to be crossed, or in this case, removed.
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