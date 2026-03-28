Guest wore shorts to South Mumbai’s posh CCI, then took them off. Now he’s banned for life

Terming the episode “gross misconduct and indecent behaviour,” the committee ordered Howell’s permanent debarment with immediate effect. Members have also been advised not to introduce him as a guest in future. (CCTV Screengrab)

In what may go down as one of the more unusual breaches of etiquette at South Mumbai’s storied Cricket Club of India, a guest has found himself permanently barred, not for a heated argument or an unpaid bill, but for taking the club’s relaxed atmosphere a little too literally.

The club, in a communication to members, said a non-member visiting as a guest, ran afoul of its famously strict dress code on the evening of March 21. Around 8.08 pm, The guest walked into the first-floor “22 Yards” bar in shorts, a sartorial choice firmly outside the club’s rulebook.

Staff, doing their part to uphold tradition, pointed out the violation. Howell, however, was reportedly not inclined to revisit his wardrobe choices.