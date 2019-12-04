Guard alleges caste discrimination: Seven months later, IIT-Bombay yet to take action

A complaint letter has also been addressed to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe. (File) A complaint letter has also been addressed to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe. (File)

Seven months after a security guard at IIT-Bombay lodged a non-cognisable offence against the Chief Security Officer (CSO) and inspector of the institute alleging “caste discrimination”, the institute is yet to take action in the matter. The guard belongs to Scheduled Tribe and has been working at IIT-Bombay for the past 13 years.

The guard has alleged harassment by CSO Lt Col (retd) R K Mishra and inspector M P Jadhav on grounds of “threatening dismissal from duty, comments on physical appearance and low social background, low increments and unwarranted memos”. He lodged a non-cognisable offence against them in May this year. Despite repeated calls, Mishra could not be reached for a comment. Jadhav refused to comment.

A complaint letter has also been addressed to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe. In his letter, accessed by The Indian Express, the guard has said he was issued a memo by the registrar for complaining against the CSO. The guard had then attempted suicide.

“I was cornered more for writing the letter to your office asking for justice,” wrote the guard in further correspondence to the commission. In his letter, he has stated that office superintendent Sanjeev Yadav issued orders that the guard’s personal letter would be read in front of office staff.

The guard has alleged in his letter that he has also been threatened dismissal from duty and was admitted to hospital for uneasiness following the harassment.

The letter added that IIT-Bombay administration has failed to give him justice. An official spokesperson for IIT-Bombay told The Indian Express, “We are looking into the matter.”

