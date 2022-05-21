scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

GST fraud worth crores: 3 arrested in two cases

Jayraj Chandrakant Sawant and his cousin Sangeeta Shinde are charged with facilitating the documents needed for registration for GST Act, 2017.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
May 21, 2022 1:09:02 am
(Representational)

In a joint operation, Mumbai and Amaravati divisions of state GST department have arrested two persons on Thursday for allegedly obtaining fake registration, raising bogus input tax credit (ITC) claims from fake bills, and passing on fake ITC of Rs 31.01 crore by generating fake bills worth Rs 187.13 crore.

Jayraj Chandrakant Sawant and his cousin Sangeeta Shinde are charged with facilitating the documents needed for registration for GST Act, 2017. Shinde allegedly collected such documents and phone numbers from various persons and obtained OTP from their mobile number by luring them with benefits of labour welfare schemes.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

They both allegedly facilitated fraudulent GST registrations in eight cases, thus generating fake bills and passing on fake input tax credit of
Rs 31.01 crore to various beneficiaries.

Best of Express Premium

DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...Premium
DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read today
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courtsPremium
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courts
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
More Premium Stories >>

Sawant is in a 14-day judicial custody while Shinde has been arrested by the MGST Investigation wing, Amaravati, and produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Amaravati.

In another case, officers of the Anti-Evasion wing of central CST Commissionerate, Mumbai East, arrested on Thursday a director of a Kurla-based firm for GST fraud.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

An investigation against M/s Lakshin Metals Private Limited allegedly revealed that fake ITC of Rs 15.26 crore was availed and passed on without actual receipt or supply of goods, in gross violation of provisions of the CGST Act, 2017.

For this fraud, a web of around 15 entities was allegedly created and bogus invoices of over Rs 84 crore were issued, the investigation into the fraud further revealed.

More from Mumbai

The man was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14
days.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement