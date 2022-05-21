GST fraud worth crores: 3 arrested in two cases

In a joint operation, Mumbai and Amaravati divisions of state GST department have arrested two persons on Thursday for allegedly obtaining fake registration, raising bogus input tax credit (ITC) claims from fake bills, and passing on fake ITC of Rs 31.01 crore by generating fake bills worth Rs 187.13 crore.

Jayraj Chandrakant Sawant and his cousin Sangeeta Shinde are charged with facilitating the documents needed for registration for GST Act, 2017. Shinde allegedly collected such documents and phone numbers from various persons and obtained OTP from their mobile number by luring them with benefits of labour welfare schemes.

They both allegedly facilitated fraudulent GST registrations in eight cases, thus generating fake bills and passing on fake input tax credit of

Rs 31.01 crore to various beneficiaries.

Sawant is in a 14-day judicial custody while Shinde has been arrested by the MGST Investigation wing, Amaravati, and produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Amaravati.

In another case, officers of the Anti-Evasion wing of central CST Commissionerate, Mumbai East, arrested on Thursday a director of a Kurla-based firm for GST fraud.

An investigation against M/s Lakshin Metals Private Limited allegedly revealed that fake ITC of Rs 15.26 crore was availed and passed on without actual receipt or supply of goods, in gross violation of provisions of the CGST Act, 2017.

For this fraud, a web of around 15 entities was allegedly created and bogus invoices of over Rs 84 crore were issued, the investigation into the fraud further revealed.

The man was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14

days.