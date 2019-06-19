GRP to launch ‘all-purpose’ mobile app for better coordination among officials

IN AN attempt to reduce the use of paper and to increase transparency, the Commissioner of Government Railway Police (GRP) has decided to launch a mobile application ‘m-POLICE’ through which top officials will be able to coordinate with junior colleagues on a daily basis.

From assigning bandobast and patrolling duty to approving leave and giving out special CP orders, all activity will be uploaded on the app, stated a notification, which was recently issued by the GRP Commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar.

He further stated that service sheets, salary slips, announcement of rewards and even punishment shall be declared in the app.

The notification stated that the railways is Mumbai’s lifeline and lakhs commute through this mode daily. “There are many instances of rail roko, where residents appear on tracks to stage a protest, which we have managed to stop in the past. So, to ease our work, an application is necessary,” said an official.

“It will be a web-based app through which we can expect more promptness from the force. For example, when a junior official applies for leave, then he has to travel to his superior’s office along with a leave application. Instead, after the app is introduced, they can now apply on it, which will be sanctioned on the app itself,” said an officer.