Three dismissed GRP personnel arrested in Mumbai railway station extortion case after Supreme Court cancels bail

The Crime Branch of the Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested three dismissed police personnel accused of extorting Rs 30,000 from a Rajasthan resident at Mumbai Central railway station last year, following a Supreme Court order cancelling the anticipatory bail granted to them by the Bombay High Court.

The arrested accused have been identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lalit Ramchandra Jagtap and head constables Rahul Datta Bhosale and Anil Sitaram Rathod. All three were posted at Mumbai Central railway station at the time of the alleged incident.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of August 10, 2024, when complainant Kamalkumar Soni and his eight-year-old daughter arrived at Mumbai Central railway station to board a train to Rajasthan.