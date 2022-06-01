GRP files FIRs against commuters who die while crossing rail tracks

THE GOVERNMENT Railway Police (GRP) recently started registering First Information Report (FIR) against commuters, who get killed while crossing the railway tracks. The GRP said that the move will help them to map the places where such incidents are occurring and will ensure that the families of the deceased do not get any compensation as the deceased died due to their fault.

The GRP believes to create a deterrent effect against track crossing by using this method. In 2021, a total of 1,752 rail deaths took place. Of which 1,114 were due to line crossing, 277 due to falling off trains and 258 due to natural causes. Out of the 1,752 deaths, 1,557 vicitims (89 per cent) were men. A majority of the deaths every year on the railway tracks occur due to crossing the tracks, which is an illegal act.

Earlier this month, the GRP started registering FIRs under Section 304 A of the IPC against commuters, who died while crossing the tracks. Confirming the development, Quaiser Khalid, GRP commissioner, told The Indian Express, “The measure has been taken to map the spots where the crime is taking place and accordingly preventive action will be taken. Also, registering FIRs would ensure the deceased person’s family does not get any compensation from the Railways.”

The compensation in case of rail deaths is decided by the Railway Claims Tribunal according to the Railways Accident and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Amendment Rules, 1997. The accidental death report along with the cause of the accident prepared by the GRP is a crucial report, which helps in getting the compensation and an FIR against the deceased for crossing the track will mean the families of the deceased will not receive any compensation.