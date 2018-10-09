Group that patrols Kalva station, reaches out to those in need

Pravasi Sangh members said there has been a rise in the number of incidents of stone pelting on ladies compartments and people dying after falling off trains. Express Pravasi Sangh members said there has been a rise in the number of incidents of stone pelting on ladies compartments and people dying after falling off trains. Express

A FIVE-MEMBER commuter group on patrol duty is a common sight at Kalva station. Frequent users of local trains, they patrol the station looking for stone pelters, use social media to draw attention to their demands and reach out to accident victims in need of aid.

Coming after Thane from north, Kalva station has witnessed a rise in originating commuters in the past 10 years and records a daily average ridership of two lakh.

The group, called Pravasi Sangh, wants to help security forces in managing security and discipline at the station. The members said there has been a rise in the number of incidents of stone pelting on ladies compartments, commuters dying after falling off crowded trains and miscreants throwing garbage from Parsik tunnel on trains passing by Kalva.

“While there is a stipulated number of security forces, including RPF and GRP, to guard Kalva, we also feel responsible to reach out to commuters in times of need. Almost a year ago, a woman had got injured after some miscreants threw trash at her face… Our team members then began guarding the Parsik tunnel and station in the evening,” said Satish Desai, who works in a pharmaceutical company and co-heads the team. The group has 30,000 to 40,000 followers on Twitter and Facebook. If a commuter tweets out to them, asking for medicine or security, the group has tried to send a member to help the aggrieved. They present their issues through letters, which are distributed in regular meetings with the Railways.

“Commuters have asked for help to carry bodies of people runover by trains to hospitals… Many women ask for help against the presence of miscreants and bullies at the station or report incidences of stone pelting. While we bring these issues to the notice of the RPF and GRP, we also contribute. We follow up the problems with the authorities on a regular basis,” said Vijay Desai, another member.

On October 1, at least 10 members swept the station premises and the emergency medical room (EMR) to demand that the medical room be made operational at the earliest. “After six months of inaugurating the medical room, doctors are yet to be posted,” Vijay said. When contacted, Railways officials said tenders for starting medical facilities at Kalva have been floated. “Many commuters from Kalva fail to board a crowded local train that comes packed from Thane. We have appealed to Railways to start trains from Kalva. We have also demanded Parsik station to help decongest Kalva,” Satish said.

