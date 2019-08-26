Group stages protests in Mumbai, Solapur, Nagpur; demands quota cap at 50 per cent

Claiming that excessive reservation in education has affected various communities and deprived meritorious students of seats, members of ‘Save Merit Save Nation’ staged protests on Sunday in Mumbai, Solapur and Nagpur.

“In Maharashtra, reservation was 52 per cent till 2018-19. This included Constitutional reservations for SCs and STs, OBCs as well as 2 per cent given to SBCs in Maharashtra. In 2019-20, the reservation has gone up to 74 per cent. This… created huge disturbance in the admission process of various professional courses. It led to mobilisation by unreserved and general category students…,” the group said in a statement.

According to the group, reservation policy should be based only on economic criteria for upliftment of socially and economically backward classes irrespective of caste or religion. It also called for an overhaul of caste-based reservation policy by setting up a neutral panel to review it on a timely basis.

“Equal opportunities in education and employment should be available to everyone. Hence, reservation should not exceed 50 per cent and timelines should be defined to periodically review and reduce it gradually to zero once the goal of upliftment is achieved. A review committee should be in place to penalise fraudsters who avail of reservation benefits by obtaining certificates through fake documents. The reservation policy should be reviewed every five years to ensure its benefits reach the poor and needy,” said Sudha Shenoy, one of the convenors of the protest in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

A meeting was held on July 14 between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and members of the group to discuss the demands. “During our meeting the CM agreed on a few action points but government resolutions are awaited. Till then, our protest will continue,” said Shenoy.

In Nagpur, the rally was taken from Yashwant stadium to Kasturchand Park, where a public meeting was held. In Solapur, the rally was taken from Dutta Chowk to Chaar Putla Chowk.