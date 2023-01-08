Group of samaritans saves hundreds with ambulance service in Gadchiroli

STARTING FROM rescuing road accident victims to supplying blood during medical emergencies, a young group of samaritans is saving hundreds of lives in the remote Gadchiroli district — where hospital accessibility is constrained — with the help of a second-hand ambulance, which they bought with their pocket money and a loan.

Gadchiroli is a tribal-dominated district where the 108 ambulance services or police vans struggle to reach emergency spots on time due to geographical constraints. Due to this, the required treatment within the golden hour period for needy patients gets delayed further.

In 2018, Sai Tulsigari – an 18-year-old along with eight of his teen friends — Daulat Ramteke, Shrikant Jallewar, Chandrakant Sadmek, Umakant Tulsigari, Dhanraj Ramteke, Dhananjay Chakramwar, Saurabh Madavi and Shivam Namanwar decided to improve the situation on their own.

They saved around Rs 20,000 and borrowed another Rs 25,000 from a local money lender and bought an ambulance for better healthcare accessibility in the hilly terrain. Since then, they have helped nearly 3,000 patients mainly in the Aheri, Sironcha, Erapalli, Mulchera and Bhamragad talukas of the district, which reports a high number of Naxalite movements.

“The situation of the district is so severe that the road accident victims remain unattended for hours. Sometimes, at night the local authorities can’t even reach the spots amid the rough terrain and in the absence of streetlights. Then they call us for the rescue,” said Tulsigari.

Together, they called themselves ‘Tiger Group’ with the motto — ‘You call, we will be there’. They spread their numbers on social media and through posters in public places.

Since 2018, they attended to more than 700 accident cases. In August 2022, when the district witnessed heavy flooding and all the roads were blocked, the group along with their local volunteers helped in the rescue operations. “In May, a man died because of a heat stroke at his home in Aheri. His family had gone on seasonal migration for work, and no one knew that he died until the body started decomposing. Later, the villagers alerted the police, and we took the body for the last rites,” said Tulsigari.

The group also extends their help to patients of snake bites, homicide, heart attacks, delivery, drowning, fever and diarrhoea among others. In fact, during the Covid-19 pandemic, they helped to admit several seriously infected patients to hospitals while risking their lives in absence of protective gear.

The talukas are also short of blood banks and in emergencies even if the villagers arrange blood donors, ferrying the person to the hospital for donation is an uphill task. The Tiger Group has transported nearly 1,800 such donors to hospitals. “Now, we are planning to start a small blood donor van, which will ply on weekends where we will take the donors to the rural hospitals to address the issue of blood shortages,” Tulsigari added.

In case of deaths due to road accidents, the group also transports the victims’ bodies after post-mortem to their residents in the remote areas of the district for their last rites. “At first, when we had started the ambulance, we didn’t get much co-operation from the police. Now, they have developed a trust in us, they call us directly during need,” he said. “Now, we have over 300 volunteers to help us in our initiative.”