Group of lawyers sends sipper, straws for Stan Swamy

Stan Swamy

A group of lawyers on Friday sent a sipper and a packet of straws to the Taloja central jail for 83-year-old Father Stan Swamy arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case last month.

The parcel sent by the lawyers from Delhi also had a letter addressed to the Superintendent of jail. “We, the under signed lawyers, feel that above all detention must be humane. To that effect, we urge you to make arrangements for all inmates as per the jail manual who have special needs,” the letter said.

It urged the jail authorities to “facilitate his dignified drinking of water” and allow access to the sipper and paper straws stating that the objects would be permissible as per the jail manual since they “cannot cause any harm”.

The Maharashtra government and authorities in Mumbai’s Taloja central jail say Swamy was provided with all basic facilities, including a straw and sipper cup, after he was taken to the hospital ward within weeks of his arrival in prison.

Swamy’s lawyers had on Friday moved an application before the special court seeking that instructions should be given to the jail authorities to allow him to receive winter wear and a straw and sipper. The straw and sipper were sought since he suffers from Parkinson’s disease and finds it difficult to hold a glass due to tremors in his hands. The court has sought a report from the jail and posted case on December 4.

The court on Friday also rejected an application filed by the lawyers seeking that NIA be directed to return the sipper cup and straw seized from Swamy at the time of his arrest month. The NIA said that it had conducted a personal search of Swamy and no such articles were found.

