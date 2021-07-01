‘Group befriended people on social media, extorted money through video sex calls later’: Police arrest 3 from Rajasthan

According to police, one such case was registered at NM Joshi Marg police station on March 16, where a 35-year-old man was lured and ended up paying Rs 26,000.

The Mumbai Police arrested three persons from Rajasthan for alleged extortion. Explaining the group’s modus operandi, police said one of them would pose as a woman and befriend people on social media and, during video sex calls, would record the act and later blackmail them for money.

The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, Jaikumdin Khan and Hamad Azgar Ali Kadri, were arrested on Wednesday. Police have seized four mobile phones from them, in which they found nude videos of more than 200 people.

“Many of these people have not even reported the matter to the police, and paid them off to avoid any kind of social stigma,” an investigator said.

According to police, one such case was registered at NM Joshi Marg police station on March 16, where a 35-year-old man was lured and ended up paying Rs 26,000.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said he had received a friend request on Facebook from a woman’s account in the first week of March after which the two started chatting.

“The complainant shared his number following which they started chatting on WhatsApp,” an officer said, adding, “the imposters starting luring him into video sex calls and the complainant got convinced.”

The accused, during the course of interrogation, said they would play a video of a woman undressing on one phone and use another phone to make the video call. They would position the second phone (video call) in such a way that the person on the other end believed it was a woman undressing in front of them, police said.

“The group demanded from the person on the other end to remove their clothes, after which they would record the act using screen recorders,” an officer said.

Police said they would then send the video to them and demand money, threatening to post the video on social media and tagging friends and relatives.



An investigator further added that jobs were divided among the accused with Kadri involved in luring people, Khan extorting money and Kumar using his bank account to deposit money.

Police further said they managed to get their first clue through Kumar’s bank account as they got his picture and, subsequently, traced him to Alwar district in Rajasthan.

Through other technical evidence, they found out that Kumar’s accomplices were Kadri and Khan, police added.

A team was dispatched to Rajasthan and, with the help of local police, the homes of the accused were raided in the early hours.

“It is difficult to conduct a raid in Bharatpur and Alwar districts in Rajasthan as most people are involved in crime and are not afraid of police,” said an officer, adding, “so we decided to conduct the raid in the night and nab them from their homes.”

Police said the accused were school dropouts and trained by others staying in the same districts. “People staying there are majorly involved in crime, and we have found more than 200 nude videos of people and are trying to ascertain the exact number of people they have duped,” an officer said.