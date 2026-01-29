‘Grim picture’, despite MSHRC orders: Bombay HC directs govt to deposit Rs. 3.5 crore for unpaid compensation

The bench also asked the authority to consult with the State Chief Secretary and appoint a nodal office to ensure compliance of earlier and future MSHRC directives.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to deposit Rs. 3.5 crore towards the compensation not yet paid to victims recommended by Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC).

The court was hearing a PIL by lawyer Satyam Atul Surana highlighting that the government has not yet paid compensation as recommended by the MSHRC in nearly 136 cases.

Surana, based on information received through RTI application submitted that there were over 180 orders or recommendations were made by the Commission to various departments of state government including its Home department and 136 were pending compliances with total amount to be nearly Rs. 3.39 crore.