Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Bombay HC grants three-week transit anticipatory bail to Nikita Jacob

Nikita Jacob has sought interim protection from coercive steps by police, and a copy of the FIR filed in Delhi. (Source: Twitter/@nikitajacob)

The Bombay High Court Wednesday granted three-week transit anticipatory bail to advocate and activist Nikita Jacob, against whom a non-bailable warrant is issued in Delhi in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case. The court said that in the event of arrest in the crime registered by Special Cell, Delhi Police, the applicant (Jacob) be released on bail on furnishing Rs. 25000 personal bonds and sureties.

“This protection is granted for a period of three weeks from today (Wednesday) to enable the applicant to approach the competent court for seeking appropriate relief,” the bench noted and disposed of Jacob’s application. The HC had reserved its order on Jacob’s plea on Tuesday.

While issuing the non-bailable warrants against Jacob and Muluk, who work for a UK-based NGO Extinction Rebellion, Delhi Police had on Monday accused them of creating the toolkit tweeted by Thunberg on the farmers’ protest. Jacob has been booked under IPC Sections 124(A) for sedition, 153(A) for promoting enmity between different groups, and 120(B) for criminal conspiracy.

On Tuesday, a single-judge bench of Justice Vibha V Kankanwadi of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court granted 10-day transit anticipatory bail to Muluk on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, to approach the competent/appropriate court for relief.

Appearing before a single-judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik on Tuesday, advocate Hiten Venegaonkar, who represented Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell unit, challenged the maintainability of Jacob’s plea and submitted that the offence had been registered in Delhi and that there is no cause of action in the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court to grant anticipatory bail.

Venegaonkar submitted that on February 11, the Delhi Police had recovered material from Jacob’s residence, and that she was present at her residence and had recorded her statement. “When we went to her house, we investigated and interrogated her there. After sunset, we could not have further interrogated her,” he said, adding that when they turned up the next day (February 12), she was absconding.

Appearing for Jacob, senior counsel Mihir Desai, however, said his client, who has practised in the HC for nearly 6-7 years, had apprehended arrest and therefore filed for transitory pre-arrest bail on February 12.

Arguing that “the toolkit does not talk about any violence or taking over of Red Fort etc”, Desai submitted that it was prepared only to support farmers and “there are nearly 50 persons in this case and one person happens to be Khalistani is their (Delhi Police) argument”.