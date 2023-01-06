scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Green push: Matheran toy train’s diesel engine to be replaced by electric, hydrogen-propelled version

Toy train services running between Neral and Matheran will soon have a new electric and hydrogen-propelled engine. Currently, the heritage toy train for tourists runs on a diesel engine.

According to a Central Railway (CR) official, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, as part of introduction of “green revolution” in heritage train sector, has identified eight routes for the purpose.

“The idea to replace the old traditional diesel and coal-fitted engine with the electric and hydrogen fuel is an effort to go green and bring back the old steam engine in a new avtar,” said the official.

In December last year, e-rickshaw services were initiated in Matheran, which has been declared an eco-sensitive zone in order to protect its natural environment.
“Therefore, Railways too will have eco-friendly retro-fitted engine for operation of the toy train in years to come,” added the official.

A prototype of the new engine is getting manufactured at the Golden Rocks Workshop of Railways at Tamil Nadu, said the official.

Popular among tourists, Matheran toy train was re-introduced in October 2022 after a gap of three years. The service was resumed following the upgradation of the 21-km railway track between Neral and Matheran.

In December last year, a revenue of over Rs 15.46 lakh was generated through sale of tickets for the toy train. The highest revenue was made through sale of first and second class tickets, contributing a share of Rs 11.17 lakh in the overall collection. The tickets for vistadome coach earned the Railways an amount of Rs 4.28 lakh, as per the data shared by the CR.

The toy train services are available seven times a day, to and fro, from both Neral and Matheran.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 23:04 IST
