Graves vandalised at Thane cemetery, local residents to meet collector today

Nearly four to five graves were vandalised at a Christian cemetery in Thane over the last two days, police sources said. A police complaint was filed on Wednesday and several Christian groups from Thane will meet the Collector on Thursday.

According to Pastor Sanoj Yadav, who takes care of the cemetery in Hanuman Nagar, graves have been vandalised regularly. “The area is close to the forests and thus, frequented by anti-social elements. There is a lot of encroachment as well. For the last couple of days several gravestones, plaques and tiles have been broken by unknown people,” Yadav said.

He added, “There are over 200 graves here and similar incidents had been reported in 2014 as well. But no action was taken then.”

According to Bombay Catholic Sabha chairperson and Thane resident Kasber Augustine, this is a serious offence intended to hurt religious sentiments.

“Despite a growing population, the Christians living in Thane have been denied a proper burial ground for a long time. Even the cemetery that exists is not safe and is being vandalised by anti-social elements,” he said.

“We are meeting the Collector to find an amicable solution and to ensure the safety of the graves,” he added.

The Shrinagar police, under whose jurisdiction the cemetery comes, has registered a complaint and started an investigation.

“We have conducted a panchnama at the cemetery. The bodies haven’t been disturbed, it’s just the gravestones and other overground structures that have been broken. We are investigating the matter,” a senior officer from Shrinagar police said.