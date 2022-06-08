scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Granted pardon, Sachin Waze seeks bail in CBI corruption case

Waze's lawyer Aarti Kalekar moved the plea under Section 167 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, under which an accused is entitled to be released if a chargesheet is not filed within the stipulated time. Waze was arrested in April in the case.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 8, 2022 2:58:22 am
Sachin Waze will remain in jail even if granted bail in graft case.

Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been pardoned in a case lodged against him by the CBI on charges of corruption, filed for bail on Tuesday. He sought default bail before the court on the ground that since a chargesheet has not been filed against him, he is entitled to be released on bail as per law.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his two staffers last week in connection to the case. Waze’s plea for grant of pardon in the case was allowed one day before the chargesheet was filed. He was, therefore, not named as an accused in the case.

Even if the bail plea is granted, Waze will continue to remain in jail, as he is also behind bars in connection to two other cases – the Antilia terror scare case lodged by the NIA last March and a money laundering case registered by the ED.

