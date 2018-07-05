Grant Road bridge shut for 6 hours after motorists spot crack

The crack on the bridge on Grant Road. Karma Sonam Bhutia The crack on the bridge on Grant Road. Karma Sonam Bhutia

A day after an overbridge collapsed in Andheri, a railway bridge on Grant Road was shut for around six hours on Wednesday after motorists spotted a crack and uploaded pictures of it on social media.

A crack on Frere Bridge, which is over Grant Road railway station, was noticed by motorists early on Wednesday. The bridge connects Nana Chowk to Lamington Road and continues to Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

After motorists posted pictures of the crack on social media, the Railways and Brihanmumbai Municipality Corporation officials visited the site to examine it and shut the bridge to vehicular traffic as precaution. Traffic was diverted to Kennedy Bridge and motorists were asked to take the route to travel towards Opera House and beyond.

Around 2 pm, after an examination was conducted, traffic was allowed on the bridge, the police said. “Railways and BMC officials found that the crack was not deep and filled it. Traffic was allowed on the bridge again and situation stabilised after some time,” said Ashok Dudhe, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (City). Meanwhile, Western Express Highway and S V Road in the western suburbs saw heavy traffic and congestion after Gokhale bridge in Andheri was shut for repairs following Tuesday’s incident.

With the police diverting traffic to S V Road, Milan Subway, Andheri subway and Vile Parle flyover, movement of traffic was slow on the stretches.

