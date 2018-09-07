Grandson, four others arrested days after elderly man killed in Mumbai

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two days after an 87-year-old man was found dead outside his south Mumbai apartment, his grandson and four others were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Officers at MRA Marg police station, where a case has been lodged, said the grandson, Dorje Lama, hatched a plan to kill his paternal grandfather Ajaa Lama, as he had tried to sexually assault his mother.

The four others — Dorje’s friends Utkarsh Mehendra Soni (19), Jayesh alias Andre Konajia (22), Anand Dilip Rai (21) and Angel Daniel Bhise (21) — allegedly executed the plan. They five were produced in court, which remanded them in police custody.

“Dorje Lama wanted to take revenge as the octogenarian had tried to force his mother into having a physical relationship with him… We are verifying his claims,” said DCP Abhishek Trimukhe (Zone 1). Police said while the alleged incident took place years ago, Dorje was also eyeing his Ajaa’s property.

Ajaa used to stay alone on the first floor of Sant Nivas building in Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg. “Dorje’s mother and his two brothers had shifted to Dombivli,” an officer said.

“Dorje in his confession has said that years ago, the octogenarian had come to Dombivli to meet his family. Then, he had attempted to sexually assault his daughter-in-law…. a complaint regarding this was also at the Vishnu Nagar police station,” the officer added.

“After keeping a tab on his daily routine, the grandson asked the four others to kill Ajaa in the wee hours on Tuesday… Around 2 am on Tuesday, the four visited Ajaa’s apartment. As soon as he opened the door, Soni stabbed him in the chest and the back.” Around 10 am on Tuesday, Ajaa was found by a local tailor and the police were informed. As the police started calling in Ajaa’s relatives for questioning, Dorje was also summoned. He confessed to the crime, following which the other four were arrested from Dombivli.

“The four who executed the plan are history-sheeters. Dorje was arrested in a murder case by Dombivli-based Vishnu Nagar police in 2016,” said the officer.

