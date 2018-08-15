Gowaris are tribals, rules Bombay High Court

A bench of Justice R K Deshpande and Justice Arun Upadhye, while hearing separate petitions seeking ST status, held that there was no such distinction between Gond-Gowaris and Gowaris. (File) A bench of Justice R K Deshpande and Justice Arun Upadhye, while hearing separate petitions seeking ST status, held that there was no such distinction between Gond-Gowaris and Gowaris. (File)

THE NAGPUR bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday ruled that Gowari community in Maharashtra should get benefits under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, pointing out that Gowaris were categorised as a tribe more than hundred years ago in the records of British India. The Gowari community had been demanding inclusion in the ST category for long. A stampede during the community’s protest over the issue near the Maharashtra legislature complex in Nagpur on November 23, 1994, had claimed 114 lives.

A bench of Justice R K Deshpande and Justice Arun Upadhye, while hearing separate petitions seeking ST status, held that there was no such distinction between Gond-Gowaris and Gowaris. It also trashed government resolutions (GR) — in 1985 declaring Gond-Gowaris as tribals and Gowaris as non-tribals; a 1995 GR declaring the Gowaris as Special Backward Class (SBC) that is eligible for two per cent quota and a 2011 central government notification declaring Gowaris as OBCs.

The bench observed that the Gond-Gowaris, who were a sub-caste of the Gonds mainly engaged in cattle-rearing and grazing, had ceased to exist by 1911, when the Census didn’t mention them. The court relied on a book on tribes of then central provinces — Tribes and Castes of Central Provinces of India — by Russel and Hiralal. The book had mentioned that Gond-Gowaris had got “amalgamated” with Gonds. It had listed all tribes under five heads and identified Gowaris as “graziers and dairymen”.

“We hold and declare that the tribe Gond-Gowari was completely extinct before 1911 and no trace of it was found either in CP & Berar or in the state of Madhya Pradesh prior to 1956… We declare that there didn’t exist any tribe as Gond-Gowari as on 29-10-1956, the date off its inclusion in the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 1950 in relation to the state of Maharashtra and it was Gowari community alone shown as Gond-Gowari therein,” the bench observed.

The 1985 GR required the Gowaris seeking ST status to prove them being Gond-Gowaris through an “affinity test”. The court invalidated the same reiterating that no Gond-Gowari sub-tribe of any kind existed at all. The bench also declared that the Gowaris can’t be denied ST status due to their inclusion in the SBC category vide GRs dated June 13, 1985 and June 15, 1995 and as OBCs in the gazette notification of June 16, 2011 by the Union government in respect of Maharashtra.

Further, the court dealt with a personal grievance petition by one Keshao Sonone of Amravati, whose claim was invalidated by a ST scrutiny committee. The bench quashed the committee’s order and remanded the matter back to it for fresh order. It also put up the matter for hearing after six weeks to check compliance. Finally, the court directed the registry to get the entire old record of census reports, parliamentary debates and gazetteers called for the purposes of the case and scan them in six weeks, as they had worn out.

Ram Parsodkar, who fought for one of the petitioners, Adivasi Gond-Gowari Seva Mandal of Bhandara, said: “Historical injustice to the Gowaris was undone by Tuesday’s judgment but for that 114 lives had to be lost.” Gowaris are mainly located in Vidarbha and have a population of about 15 lakh. They are at present part of the SBC in Maharashtra. But the central government treats them as OBCs. However, in pockets of Gadchiroli, some of them enjoy ST status, as they are categorised as Gond-Gowaris.

Welcoming the judgment, Ramesh Gajbe, a Mana community leader, who had led the charge in 1994 along with Gowari leader late Sudhakar Gajbe, said: “It should finally seal the matter in Gowaris’ favour. But going by the record of successive state governments, I am skeptical about the order’s implementation.”

Dilip Raut, president of Maharashtra Gowari Samaj Sanghatan, said: “The court has severely rapped the government. Now, it should immediately implement the court’s order and give justice to the Gowaris.”

In 1994, around 50,000 members of the community had protested at the legislature building to press for ST status. They were demanding that then chief minister Sharad Pawar should visit them but Pawar didn’t turn up. The protest, however, continued and the police resorted to lathicharge, leading to a stampede and the death of 114 people. The matter was probed by the S S Dani Commission but no blame was fixed. Pawar had lost the Assembly polls to the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in 1995.

