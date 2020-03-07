Maharashtra Govt’s salary, pension bill shoots up by 202 per cent

The government is keen to reduce this cost so that more money could be spent on infrastructure development. (File) The government is keen to reduce this cost so that more money could be spent on infrastructure development. (File)

The state government’s expenditure on paying salary and pension to its 19 lakh employees is rising.

The total spend of the government in paying salary and pension to its employees in 2020-21 stands at Rs 1,55,940 crore, an increase of 202.4 percent over 2010-11 when the total salary bill was Rs 51,632 crore. Salary and pension now account for 44.88 percent of the total revenue expenditure of the government.

The government is keen to reduce this cost so that more money could be spent on infrastructure development. Over the past few years, a freeze on hiring has eased the salary and pension bill. In 2010-11, the government spent 48.77 percent of its total revenue on salary and pension. Over the years, this number has been gradually coming down.

In 2020-21, the salary and pension bill is expected to be Rs 1,55,940 crore, which is 44.88 percent of total capital expenditure. This is substantially less than the salary bill of Rs 1,43,699 crore in 2019-20, which was 46.37 percent of total capital expenditure.

The state’s debt burden has also spiralled by 156 percent over the last decade from Rs 2.03 lakh crore, expected to be Rs 5.20 lakh crore in 2020-21. The government is expected to spend Rs 35,531 crore in 2020-21 to service its debt. The sum is equivalent to the amount needed to build eight Metro lines similar to the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor.

