scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Govt’s direction to MMRDA: Help existing, upcoming BKC hotels to build adequate rooms for visitors

The directions were made keeping in mind that the Bandra Kurla Complex is the commercial and business hub of Mumbai, comprising several corporate offices, including a big exhibition centre where many international exhibitors visit every year.

Srinivas, meanwhile, said that the DCR concession and relaxations in built-up areas will mostly be provided to the upcoming hotels in the Bandra Kurla Complex. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has urged the authorities of the existing and upcoming hotels in the Bandra Kurla Complex to come up with more rooms, to cater to more visitors including foreigners, said officials on Friday.

The Eknath Shinde-led government in the state recently held a meeting with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner SVR Srinivas and directed the latter to provide relaxations in the Development Control Regulation (DCR) and architectural control, and additional built-up area to the hoteliers so that they can increase the total number of hotel rooms.

The directions were made keeping in mind that the Bandra Kurla Complex is the commercial and business hub of Mumbai, comprising several corporate offices, including a big exhibition centre where many international exhibitors visit every year.

The BKC will also be connected to Ahmedabad through the Mumbai Bullet train line in the coming years and the proposed International Finance and Business Centre in BKC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...

Srinivas, meanwhile, said that the DCR concession and relaxations in built-up areas will mostly be provided to the upcoming hotels in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

More from Mumbai

“The directions have come to prevent a shortage of accommodation for visitors across the state as there are only a handful of hotels in BKC at present. A draft proposal for the same will be made soon,” according to Srinivas.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 03:15:59 am
Next Story

‘Thrive for excellence’: NAAC accreditation now in binary terms, 2 terms for institutions

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement