Govt’s direction to MMRDA: Help existing, upcoming BKC hotels to build adequate rooms for visitors

The Maharashtra government has urged the authorities of the existing and upcoming hotels in the Bandra Kurla Complex to come up with more rooms, to cater to more visitors including foreigners, said officials on Friday.

The Eknath Shinde-led government in the state recently held a meeting with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner SVR Srinivas and directed the latter to provide relaxations in the Development Control Regulation (DCR) and architectural control, and additional built-up area to the hoteliers so that they can increase the total number of hotel rooms.

The directions were made keeping in mind that the Bandra Kurla Complex is the commercial and business hub of Mumbai, comprising several corporate offices, including a big exhibition centre where many international exhibitors visit every year.

The BKC will also be connected to Ahmedabad through the Mumbai Bullet train line in the coming years and the proposed International Finance and Business Centre in BKC.

Srinivas, meanwhile, said that the DCR concession and relaxations in built-up areas will mostly be provided to the upcoming hotels in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

“The directions have come to prevent a shortage of accommodation for visitors across the state as there are only a handful of hotels in BKC at present. A draft proposal for the same will be made soon,” according to Srinivas.