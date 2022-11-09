Govt yet to take a call on higher education director declared unfit to perform duties by JJ hospital

Maharashtra Director of Higher Education Dhanraj Mane was last month declared medically unfit to perform his duties, following a mandated examination conducted at J J hospital.

Dated October 19, the report of the medical examination, conducted by a three-member board of reference at the hospital’s department of ophthalmology, stated: “Having considered all the facts relevant to his case, the board declares him unfit to perform the duties of director higher education because he is blind in right eye and has very poor vision in left eye.”

While a senior official from the higher and technical education department confirmed the report has been received on October 19, the government is yet to take any decision in the matter. Mane, who continues to serve on the post, was unavailable for comment even after several attempts to reach him.

On August 30, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil had ordered the medical examination following repeated demands for the same. Amar Ekad, the president of students’ organisation Care of Public Safety, had held a 20-day protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan in August seeking a medical examination.

After not appearing for the medical examination that was to be held in September, Mane eventually reported for the test at J J hospital following an ultimatum sent by the hospital. The medical examination was conducted on October 19.

“We demand that Mane should be terminated from the post with immediate effect as it was promised by the minister. I had withdrawn my hunger strike following this assurance from Higher and Technical Education Minister Patil that Mane will be terminated from the post if he is found unfit in medical examination,” Ekad said in Pune.