Govt will support Centre if it brings petrol and diesel under GST: Pawar in Assembly

(From left) Anil Deshmukh, Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar at the Assembly on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

In the backdrop of rising fuel prices in the last few weeks, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday announced that the state will support the Centre if it brings petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Pawar made the statement while speaking on the discussion on Budget in the Legislative Assembly.

He said that Maharashtra could not take any decision on reducing state taxes on

fuel prices due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on its economy.

“It is a fact that rise in fuel prices in recent times is impacting the lives of the common people. Now, there is a discussion that fuel prices should be brought under GST. If it is brought under GST, the entire issue (rising fuel prices) will be resolved. In it, while all states will get half portion of GST, the remaining half of the entire country will go to the Centre. If such a decision is taken, then Maharashtra government will support it,” said Pawar.

The state’s Budget was passed in both the houses of the legislature.

Pawar further announced hike in Local Area Development (LAD) fund of legislators from the existing Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore.

Last year, Pawar had hiked the legislators’ LAD fund from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore.

“Many legislators from ruling and Opposition parties in the previous BJP regime had demanded an increase in the e-tendering limit of Rs 3 lakh but the decision was not taken. Now, we increase that limit to Rs 10 lakh,” said Pawar.

It means the e-tendering will be mandatory for projects worth over Rs 10 lakh.

Pawar also announced fund allocation of Rs 100 crore each to state-run corporations of various communities.

“The proposal to build Marathi Bhasha Bhavan could not materialise at Rang Bhavan building, as it is a heritage building and the area falls under the silence zone. So now, the government has decided to build Marathi Bhasha Bhavan on an open plot near Jawahar Bal Bhavan at Girgaum Chowpatty,” said Pawar, adding that Maharashtra Bhavan will also be built in Navi Mumbai.

Pawar, speaking in the Legislative Council, said that the legislators’ salaries, which were slashed by 30 per cent in wake of the pandemic, will be restored from April.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Nitin Raut said in the Council that the stay announced by Pawar on not disconnecting power supply of people who did not pay their bills is being lifted.

“The stay is being revoked with the permission of the House,” he added.