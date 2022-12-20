Govt will not bow in front of naxal threats, industrialisation will go on in Gadchiroli district: Devendra Fadnavis

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state will not bow down in front of naxal threats and the process of industrialisation in naxal-dominated areas like Gadchiroli will continue irrespective of such threats. He was replying to the issue of threats given by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dharmarao Baba Atram.

“NCP MLA Dharmrao Baba Atram and the district administration received death threats from CPI (Maoist) over iron ore mines at Surjagad in Gadchiroli district. Security must be provided to them,” Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said in the state legislative assembly on Monday.

The iron ore mines at Surjagad in Gadchiroli have become a sensitive issue in recent months after the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government ensure that the mining gets going in the area, which was halted for many years due to naxal threats. Fadnavis said that the government is not taking anything lightly.

“Maharashtra will not bow down in front of Naxalism and the only answer is more industrialisation. Naxals are not getting recruitment from Gadchiroli but rather getting recruits from Chhattisgarh and Orissa. We as a government are committed to ending the menace of naxalism,” he said.

Fadnavis added that the Surjagad project can change the lives of people there and that’s why Naxals are misleading the locals. “They are trying to close the project. Initially, few locals were misled but now they are being given local contracts and they too are supporting it,” he claimed.

Earlier, former state home minister and NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil said that the Naxalites are attempting to shut down the project that is employing thousands of youngsters in the region. During his tenure, Patil had instructed police to extend police protection to the mining work.

State Congress president and MLA Nana Patole sounded alarm over alleged violations of environmental laws by the mining companies. He claimed that the mining work may also result in turning out to be a money source for the naxal movement.

“I request the government to not take things lightly. This matter can go to an extreme level. The ongoing mining work is also helping naxals and it should be checked as to how environmental laws are being sidelined and how forests are being cut indiscriminately,” he said. Patole hails from the neighbouring Bhandara district.