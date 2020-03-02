Govt will do everything to resolve Dhangar reservation issue: Uddhav

“The government will do whatever is possible and whatever is required to do to resolve the Dhangar reservation issue,” Thackeray said responding to a question raise by a Congress legislator. (File) “The government will do whatever is possible and whatever is required to do to resolve the Dhangar reservation issue,” Thackeray said responding to a question raise by a Congress legislator. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday said the government would make all possible efforts to resolve the Dhangar reservation issue and urged all political parties to come together to follow it up with the Union government. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab said the state government would withdraw all cases, except of serious nature, registered against protesters from the community.

“I urge all of us to come together keeping aside the political and caste labels to resolve the Dhangar reservation issue. All of us should go to the Union government to follow up the issues of Dhangar or other communities to resolve them and to give them justice,” Thackeray said in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Thackeray was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Ramhari Rupnawar through a starred question on the status of Dhangar reservation. “The government will do whatever is possible and whatever is required to do to resolve the Dhangar reservation issue,” he added.

In a written reply to the Upper House, Tribal Development Minister K C Padvi, stated: “Tata Institute of Social Sciences report on the Dhangar community reservation has been sent to the Advocate General… Further process will be carried out after his remarks are received.”

However, the state Legislative Council witnessed ruckus over the issue leading to its adjournment twice by Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar. While BJP legislators demanded a concrete answer on the issue from Padvi, members of the ruling coalition countered by asking what did the BJP do on the issue in its five-year tenure.

