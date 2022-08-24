scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Govt will come up with integrated plan to reduce farmer suicides, says CM

Shinde said an integrated plan by taking on board all government departments will be prepared to mitigate farmer suicides in the state.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrive at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

CHIEF Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that an integrated plan to reduce the number of farmer suicides in the state will be prepared after consultation with all the departments, and a conclusive policy will be announced shortly.

Shinde said an integrated plan by taking on board all government departments will be prepared to mitigate farmer suicides in the state.

“A policy will soon be released for the same. We are also working on setting up a value chain to ensure farm produce reaches from farm land to the market, which will increase farmers’ income,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was also working on a crop diversification scheme under which oilseeds, daal and horticulture will be combined to set up a value chain. He said the government will promote drone technology, nano urea, irrigation automisation and control cultivation for agriculture.

Replying to the discussion initiated by the Opposition under Rule 293, Shinde said the government will be using a mobile app for panchnama of farm lands to reduce the delay in releasing relief amount to farmers in case of natural calamities.

“We will soon be introducing an e-panchanama technology through mobile application… and releasing it directly to the accounts of beneficiaries. This will use remote sensing and drone technology,” he told the Assembly.

Expressing dissatisfaction on Shinde’s reply and “lack of a concrete scheme”, the Opposition, led by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, walked out of the Assembly.

Replying to the Opposition’s allegations that the National Disaster Response Fund norms have not been changed, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a committee has been formed at the national level and all states have presented their views on the same.

Fadnavis claimed that over 6,000 farmer suicides took place during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime and earlier governments took more than seven months to provide relief aid to farmers who had faced natural calamities.

“We will be releasing relief aid from September 15 and money will be deposited directly in accounts of farmers,” he said, adding that the present government will work on changing the existing system.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:57:27 am
