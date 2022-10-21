scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Govt waives off LDB loans

“This issue of LDB was pending for over 20 years. We have finally managed to find a solution to it and we are happy that even the employees will get their dues from this,” said deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the state’s Finance department.

THE STATE Cabinet on Thursday waived off Land Development Bank (LDB) loans of 34,788 farmers amounting to Rs 964.15 crore. The decision would release loan burden on around 69,000 hectare farm land in the state.

The government has also directed that dues of LDB employees worth Rs 275.40 crore be paid. It has also acquired 40 out of 55 properties, worth Rs 515.09 crore, of LDBs in 24 districts of the state. Co-operative department offices will now shift to these locations in respective districts.Out of remaining 15 properties, seven will be transferred to respective district collectors while four are in the litigation. The remaining four with Sangli LDB will remain with the bank.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 04:00:50 am
