Govt to take Guru Tegh Bahadur’s message of unity and sacrifice to every village in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Evoking the universal message of unity and brotherhood preached by the ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Maharashtra government was committed to spreading his legacy across the state.
Addressing a gathering in Nanded to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Fadnavis said, “his supreme sacrifice and bravery will be taken to every village and household across Maharashtra.”
Referring to the period of Mughal rule, he said, “When Aurangzeb inflicted cruelty and forced religious conversions, religious leaders and people sought refuge in the Sikh Guru. Even the Kashmiri Pandits looked upon Tegh Bahadur to free them from the barbarism of Aurangzeb.”
Taking up the mantle to uphold religion, tradition and culture, Guru Tegh Bahadur confronted Aurangzeb, Fadnavis said. The Mughal ruler gave him the option of converting to Islam or facing death. Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was fearless, refused to bow before Aurangzeb and was beheaded. His sons were killed brutally and his close aides were subjected to torture and execution.
Lamenting that such history is fading from public memory, Fadnavis said, “the tales of courage and sacrifice are not known to the new generation. The Maharashtra government is committed to take the life and works of Tegh Bahadur to every village and house across Maharashtra.”
Highlighting the Guru’s universal appeal, he said this had earned him the title of ‘Hind di Chadar’.
Fadnavis said the state had organised commemorative events in Nagpur and Nanded, and the next programme would be held in Navi Mumbai. “We will invite PM Narendra Modi,” he announced.
Calling for social unity, he said Guru Tegh Bahadur’s legacy should inspire people to bring communities together. His message, Fadnavis said, transcended the Sikh community and was revered across states and nations, including among Sindhi, Banjara, Walmiki and Loban communities.
He also recalled that Aurangzeb had issued a diktat prohibiting the last rites of Guru Tegh Bahadur after his execution. At Chandni Chowk, Lakhi Shah secretly took the Guru’s body and performed the last rites in defiance of the Mughal order.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was scheduled to attend the event in Nanded, cancelled his visit. The function was attended by Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, among others.
