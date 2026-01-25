Govt to take Guru Tegh Bahadur’s message of unity and sacrifice to every village in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Highlighting the Guru’s universal appeal, he said this had earned him the title of ‘Hind di Chadar’. (Image: @CMOMaharashtra/X)

Evoking the universal message of unity and brotherhood preached by the ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Maharashtra government was committed to spreading his legacy across the state.

Addressing a gathering in Nanded to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Fadnavis said, “his supreme sacrifice and bravery will be taken to every village and household across Maharashtra.”

Referring to the period of Mughal rule, he said, “When Aurangzeb inflicted cruelty and forced religious conversions, religious leaders and people sought refuge in the Sikh Guru. Even the Kashmiri Pandits looked upon Tegh Bahadur to free them from the barbarism of Aurangzeb.”