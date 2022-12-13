Maharashtra Govt to set up technology labs at six locations

THE Maharashtra government will set up technology labs at six locations across the state in Satara, Amravati, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Pune and Ratnagiri.

The labs will come up at the existing Science and Innovation Activity Centres (SIAC) at these locations which are functioning under the National Council of Science Museum and Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission.

These labs will be used to impart information and education to all students between Class 5 and Class 8, about concurrent topics in technology, such as Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, engineering, agricultural technology, with equipment in the lab such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, science on globe (spherical mapping).

The government approved a total of Rs 21 crore for the project, of which Rs 18 crore will be used to set up the technology labs and procure equipment for them, at the rate of Rs 3 crore per lab for each of the six labs.

Out of the remaining Rs 3 crore, Rs 50 lakh will be allotted to each lab for skill development of teachers.

All teachers from nearby schools will be given skill development training to equip them to take classes for students from their respective schools using these labs.

Authorities at the district level will have to float tenders to appoint contractors for setting up these labs including procurement of all hardware and software needed for the same, after following guidelines set by the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission.

Advertisement

Periodic reports of progress will be sent to the commission.