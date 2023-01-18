Govt to seek data on pollution-related diseases from civic and private hospitals

The state Health department is likely to collect data from the city’s civic and private hospitals about patients whose illness has been triggered by rising pollution levels in Mumbai. Based on this data, the department will submit its recommendations to the Maharashtra government.

Mumbai, for several days, has recorded air quality levels that are worse than Delhi. On Tuesday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air pollutant PM10 (µgm-3) surged to 200, in the ‘moderate’ category of Air Quality Index (AQI).

The levels of PM2.5 (µgm-3) increased to 134, making the air quality worse than that of Delhi, which recorded 126 on Tuesday.

Doctors have raised concerns about the long-term health implications of rising pollution levels.

On Tuesday, the health department decided to take steps to address the matter but, according to officials, it lacks adequate data from the city. “This consistent trend of high presence of PM2.5 (µgm-3) in air is a concerning health matter. But we don’t have the data in hand to raise the alarm as many of these aren’t notifiable diseases.

Also, hospitals in Mumbai come under the jurisdiction of BMC, so we don’t have the data of patients whose illness has been triggered by poor air quality,” said a senior officer from the Directorate of Health Service.

So, the Health department plans to ask the BMC and private hospitals to provide data on diseases linked to air pollution. “After the analysis of the data, if it indicates a concerning health threat, then the department will be able to send recommendations to the state and the Environment department to take adequate steps to contain air pollution,” said the officer.

Exposure to high pollution levels worsens existing respiratory illnesses and contributes to new cases. Meanwhile, doctors also said better data collection was necessary for carrying out comparative studies. “Doctors are witnessing a surge in respiratory diseases… it looks like a higher caseload than the previous year but we need to have cumulative data to make the claim, which we lack,” said Dr Sanjeev Mehta, a pulmonologist from Lilavati Hospital.

Last year, the Delhi government announced its decision to set up pollution clinics at major hospitals to fight pollution-related illnesses.

But the Maharashtra government is yet to make a move to create a health map which can help in designing policies to control pollution levels.

Meanwhile, environment experts have pointed out that there is no accountability to address the issue of air pollution in Mumbai despite knowing the source of emission in each ward.

Waatavaran, an NGO working for the environment, last week recommended that the BMC issue advisories about the rising pollution. “During high tide, the public are informed about it in advance. But when it comes to air pollution, the civic body has no mechanism. They are permitting marathons while the runners breathe in the toxic air,” said Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder of Waatavaran.

“In future, such air pollutants will further increase diseases like asthma… by taking precautionary measures, we can save the next generation and provide them a healthy life,” said Dr Honey Savla, consultant internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai.

In fact, ophthalmologists in the city are also getting cases of eye irritation related to air pollution. “People who travel daily for long distances are more exposed to air pollution. In such cases, we are witnessing a rise in cases of Ocular surface irrigation and dry eye disease,” said Dr Ragini Parekh, president of Bombay Ophthalmologists Association and head of the department of ophthalmology at JJ Hospital.

Doctors have advised people to wear masks while stepping out for work.

“Individuals who have respiratory illnesses should be particularly cautious about stepping out when the air quality level is poor. Studies have also linked cardiovascular events to air pollution levels, and those with cardiac comorbidities should also be cautious,” said Dr Lancelot Pinto, pulmonologist at Hinduja Hospital.