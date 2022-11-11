scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Govt to provide continuous power to agri pumps from 6 am to 6 pm

State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday announced that there will be no power cuts during the day for pumps that supply water to agricultural fields in villages.

Mungantiwar, the guardian minister of Chandrapur, had submitted a proposal to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for unhindered electricity supply to agriculture pumps, which was approved by the latter on Thursday.

To prevent incidents of man-animal conflicts, which are inevitable if farmers go to the fields at night to work, the Maharashtra government has decided to provide unhindered electricity supply to agricultural water pumps during the day, from 6 am to 6 pm, in Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Chandrapur districts.

“As electricity is regulated during the day due to load-shedding, many farmers venture into the fields at night for ploughing. This is increasingly leading to incidents where farmers are becoming victims of wild animals…cases of wild animal attacks are happening in the district on a large scale,” read a government statement on Thursday. It added that farmers are afraid to go into their fields at night but this affects their livelihood.

Mungantiwar, the guardian minister of Chandrapur, had submitted a proposal to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for unhindered electricity supply to agriculture pumps, which was approved by the latter on Thursday. "The orders in this regard will be issued soon and through this… farmers and farm labourers of Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia districts have got a big relief," read the statement.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:05:04 am
