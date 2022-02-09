scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Breaking News

Govt to launch awareness drive to seek classical language status for Marathi

A state-wide awareness campaign will be launched to reassert the state government's demand, said Desai. The decision to take up the issue comes ahead of the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas on February 27.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 9, 2022 2:58:00 am
Marathi, Subash Desai, Maharashtra latest news, classical language, Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, Ranganath Pathare Committee, indian express"We will launch an awareness campaign across the state through various forums to press for our demand for classical language status to Marathi," said Desai.

The Centre should accord Marathi the status of a classical language, senior minister Subash Desai demanded on Tuesday.

A state-wide awareness campaign will be launched to reassert the state government’s demand, said Desai. The decision to take up the issue comes ahead of the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas on February 27.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“We will launch an awareness campaign across the state through various forums to press for our demand for classical language status to Marathi,” said Desai. The awareness programme will be held through various mediums such as TV, newspapers, news channels, radio, social media and short films.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In 2004, the government of India undertook an initiative to grant classical language status to languages. Till date, six languages — Tamil, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Odia — have been given classical language status. The central government has laid down certain criteria for obtaining this status.

More from Mumbai

To ascertain if Marathi fulfills the eligibility criteria, the Ranganath Pathare Committee was constituted. The Committee has, in an affidavit prepared by linguists, unanimously recommended that Marathi should be given classical status. It has now been seven years since the report was presented by the committee to the central government, said Desai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 08: Latest News

Advertisement