Govt to launch awareness drive to seek classical language status for Marathi

The Centre should accord Marathi the status of a classical language, senior minister Subash Desai demanded on Tuesday.

A state-wide awareness campaign will be launched to reassert the state government’s demand, said Desai. The decision to take up the issue comes ahead of the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas on February 27.

“We will launch an awareness campaign across the state through various forums to press for our demand for classical language status to Marathi,” said Desai. The awareness programme will be held through various mediums such as TV, newspapers, news channels, radio, social media and short films.

In 2004, the government of India undertook an initiative to grant classical language status to languages. Till date, six languages — Tamil, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Odia — have been given classical language status. The central government has laid down certain criteria for obtaining this status.

To ascertain if Marathi fulfills the eligibility criteria, the Ranganath Pathare Committee was constituted. The Committee has, in an affidavit prepared by linguists, unanimously recommended that Marathi should be given classical status. It has now been seven years since the report was presented by the committee to the central government, said Desai.