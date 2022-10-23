scorecardresearch
Govt to HC: Will release Rs 25 crore to Panvel civic body to pay salaries

 The state government also said that submissions about petitioner's plea seeking release of a further Rs 1,000 crore as compensation under Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to Local Authorities) Act, payable from July 2017 to the Panvel civic body, will be made during the next hearing. 

The court accepted Kumbhakoni's stand and posted the next hearing to November 10.

THE MAHARASHTRA government Friday told the Bombay High Court that its finance department will release by October 25 an amount of Rs 25 crore in favour of Panvel Municipal Corporation as an interim measure during Diwali  for payment of employees’ salaries as well as funds required for developmental works.

The state government also said that submissions about petitioner’s plea seeking release of a further Rs 1,000 crore as compensation under Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to Local Authorities) Act, payable from July 2017 to the Panvel civic body, will be made during the next hearing.  The court was hearing a PIL by former corporator Anil Pandurang Bhagat, through advocate Yatin Malvankar, seeking directions to the finance and urban development departments to pay an amount of over Rs 1,000 crore as compensation for July 2017 to March 2021 along with an amount which would be payable from April 2021 to March 2022. The plea claimed the government has not released the money as yet, causing paucity of funds for the corporation, stalling welfare schemes and salaries of employees.

The government had earlier told the bench that it has already released Rs 200 crore to the PMC. On Friday, responding to a query by a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav J Jamdar on releasing ad-hoc amount, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, on instructions from the principal secretary of the finance department, submitted that an amount of Rs 25 crore be released in favour of the corporation by Tuesday, October 25 as an interim measure.

The court  accepted Kumbhakoni’s stand and posted the next hearing to November 10.

