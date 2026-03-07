Govt to extend Metro Line 11 to Dharavi & Bandra Strap: Fresh push for second Metro line in Navi Mumbai

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the expansion is expected to increase the annual passenger capacity from the current 1.6 crore to 7.39 crore by 2031.

The Maharashtra government, in its Budget on Friday, announced the extension of Metro Line 11 from Wadala to Gateway of India through redeveloped Dharavi up to Bandra station and Bandra Terminus, along with a fresh push for the second Metro line in Navi Mumbai.

The underground Metro Line 11 project, to be implemented by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, is estimated to cost Rs 23,487 crore and is currently awaiting approval from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

The state Budget also allocated Rs 5,575 crore for the second Navi Mumbai Metro line connecting Taloja and Khandeshwar, a project that had been in the pipleline for over a decade.