Govt to extend Metro Line 11 to Dharavi & Bandra Strap: Fresh push for second Metro line in Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra government, in its Budget on Friday, announced the extension of Metro Line 11 from Wadala to Gateway of India through redeveloped Dharavi up to Bandra station and Bandra Terminus, along with a fresh push for the second Metro line in Navi Mumbai.
The underground Metro Line 11 project, to be implemented by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, is estimated to cost Rs 23,487 crore and is currently awaiting approval from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.
The state Budget also allocated Rs 5,575 crore for the second Navi Mumbai Metro line connecting Taloja and Khandeshwar, a project that had been in the pipleline for over a decade.
The government also outlined plans to significantly expand the water transport network across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The existing 125 km waterway network will be expanded to 340 km with the development of 24 new terminals on 11 routes and the modernisation of 30 existing terminals at a cost of Rs 6,600 crore.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the expansion is expected to increase the annual passenger capacity from the current 1.6 crore to 7.39 crore by 2031, providing an environment friendly and cost effective alternative to road transport.
The Budget also announced that a master plan will be prepared for areas surrounding the Bullet Train stations at Virar, Boisar and Thane to maximise economic opportunities around the high speed rail corridor. The three stations are expected to be completed by February 2027.
Currently, about 173 km of Metro lines are operational across Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. The government said another 50 km of Metro network will be opened in the coming year, including stretches of Line 9 (Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar), Line 2B (Mandale to DN Nagar), Line 4 (Wadala to Thane) and Line 5 (Thane to Bhiwandi to Kalyan).
By 2029, an additional 165 km of Metro corridors are expected to be operational, including Metro Line 8 connecting the Mumbai airport with the Navi Mumbai International Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 22,862 crore.
The Budget also highlighted plans to redevelop slum settlements across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority is preparing a master plan to redevelop around 20 lakh slum homes and construct 10 lakh affordable houses to rehabilitate displaced residents. The plan will use GIS mapping and satellite imagery under a proposed “No New Slum Framework” aimed at preventing further slum expansion in the region.
