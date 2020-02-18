Follow Us:
Monday, February 17, 2020
Must Read

Govt to consider loan waiver for fishermen, says Uddhav Thackeray

“The government has announced a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. The government is considering waiving the loans of fishermen... All such fishermen should be surveyed and they should be classified accordingly,” Thackeray said.

| Mumbai | Published: February 18, 2020 3:23:42 am
Uddhav Thackeray, Thackeray on loan waiver, fishermen loan waiver, mumbai news, maharashtra news, indian express news “Detailed information about loan amount, types of loans taken by fishermen and who can be eligible for the waiver should be given. The decision will be taken after studying all these details,” Thackeray added.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the state government is considering waiving the loans of fishermen, similar to how farmers’ loans are waived.

Thackeray, who was in Sindhudurg district, held a review meeting. “The government has announced a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. The government is considering waiving the loans of fishermen… All such fishermen should be surveyed and they should be classified accordingly,” he said.

“Detailed information about loan amount, types of loans taken by fishermen and who can be eligible for the waiver should be given. The decision will be taken after studying all these details,” Thackeray added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement