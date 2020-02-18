Govt to consider loan waiver for fishermen, says Uddhav Thackeray

“Detailed information about loan amount, types of loans taken by fishermen and who can be eligible for the waiver should be given. The decision will be taken after studying all these details,” Thackeray added. “Detailed information about loan amount, types of loans taken by fishermen and who can be eligible for the waiver should be given. The decision will be taken after studying all these details,” Thackeray added.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the state government is considering waiving the loans of fishermen, similar to how farmers’ loans are waived.

Thackeray, who was in Sindhudurg district, held a review meeting. “The government has announced a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. The government is considering waiving the loans of fishermen… All such fishermen should be surveyed and they should be classified accordingly,” he said.

“Detailed information about loan amount, types of loans taken by fishermen and who can be eligible for the waiver should be given. The decision will be taken after studying all these details,” Thackeray added.

