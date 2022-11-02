scorecardresearch
Govt to bring white paper on projects going to other states

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is under fire from the Opposition, which has accused the ruling dispensation of failing to retain big-ticket Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects in the state.

Industries Minister Uday Samant said that the white paper will throw light on all facts.

THE MAHARASHTRA government will issue a white paper in the next 30 days on some mega projects going out of the state and if any steps were taken by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to retain them, Industries Minister Uday Samant said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Both projects chose Gujarat over Maharashtra to set up their units.

The state government had alleged that the projects went out of Maharashtra due to inaction by the erstwhile MVA government.

“The industries department will bring out a white paper in the next 30 days, which will focus on why mega investment projects like Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus among others went to other states. What steps were taken by the previous government to keep these projects in Maharashtra?” Samant told mediapersons.

He added that the white paper will throw light on all facts. “Some people are deliberately spreading lies about these projects. It will be clear once and for all after the white paper will be issued,” he said.

A white paper is an informational document that highlights the features of a solution, product, or service.

Samant said there is no documentary evidence that the MVA government had initiated any communication with the Tata-Airbus joint venture to set up their plant in Maharashtra. “If there is any proof for the same, it should be made public”.

Queried on Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction’s claim that 129 MoUs had been signed by the MVA government for setting up various projects in Maharashtra, Samant said that mere signing of MoUs does not mean the investment is realised.

“The government has to come up with incentives, (subsidised) water and electricity charges, land allotments among other factors (to attract investment). If these incentives are given then only any company will finalise its plant in a particular area,” he said.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 12:57:00 am
