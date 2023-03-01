scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Govt to bring bill to give more powers to Maitri

As per the proposed bill, Maitri shall be the investment promotion agency and nodal agency for single window system in Maharashtra.

An application can be made for any permission required under law electronically through the system.
Listen to this article
Govt to bring bill to give more powers to Maitri
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

To empower Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell (Maitri) with additional powers, the state government is set to introduce a bill during the Budget Session to create a single window system for delivery of services related to issuance of permissions, approvals, clearances and no-objection certificates required for establishing and operating industries.

As per the proposed bill, Maitri shall be the investment promotion agency and nodal agency for single window system in Maharashtra.

An application can be made for any permission required under law electronically through the system.

Also Read
Who is Viplove Bajoria, the first MLC of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena who join...
Maharashtra Budget Session Live Updates: First Sena (UBT) MLC switches to...
At Navi Mumbai rally against 'love jihad', 'land jihad', call issued for ...
24-hr water supply cut announced for parts of Mumbai from March 2 midnight

An empowered committee will be constituted comprising development commissioner (Industries) as chairman to supervise the work. A supervisory committee comprising secretary (Industries) as chairman will also be constituted to examine the proposals referred by the empowered committee. A comprehensive online wizard module will be developed to assist the entrepreneur or investor to set up industries in the state.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 03:56 IST
Next Story

No proposal from BMC to shift race course: Govt

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close