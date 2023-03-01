Govt to bring bill to give more powers to Maitri

To empower Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell (Maitri) with additional powers, the state government is set to introduce a bill during the Budget Session to create a single window system for delivery of services related to issuance of permissions, approvals, clearances and no-objection certificates required for establishing and operating industries.

As per the proposed bill, Maitri shall be the investment promotion agency and nodal agency for single window system in Maharashtra.

An application can be made for any permission required under law electronically through the system.

An empowered committee will be constituted comprising development commissioner (Industries) as chairman to supervise the work. A supervisory committee comprising secretary (Industries) as chairman will also be constituted to examine the proposals referred by the empowered committee. A comprehensive online wizard module will be developed to assist the entrepreneur or investor to set up industries in the state.